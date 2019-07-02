Video: USA Megan Rapinoe Replacement Christen Press Scores on Header vs. England

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The controversy over Megan Rapinoe's omission lasted 10 minutes in Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal against England.

United States women's national team coach Jill Ellis raised eyebrows when she started Christen Press at left wing ahead of Rapinoe. On cue, Press scored the USWNT's opening goal.

Rapinoe has been on fire for the U.S., scoring four goals between the round of 16 and quarterfinals. The United States' depth was on display in the team's hot start to the match as Rapinoe watched from the bench.

Ellen White quickly leveled the score, though, tying the match at one with a goal in the 19th minute.

The USWNT is looking for its fourth World Cup title in France.