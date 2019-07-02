Shawn Michaels' Status, Maria Kanellis' Pregnancy, Paul Heyman in WWE Roundup

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shawn Michaels Planning to Stay Retired

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returned to the ring last year at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, but don't expect The Heartbreak Kid to do so again.

During an interview with The Two Man Power Trip podcast (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), The Showstopper suggested another match isn't on his agenda: "No. I will leave it to the younger generation, they're doing a fantastic job. I'm good with what has been done and I'm all set."

In November, Michaels teamed with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel. That marked Michaels' first match since losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 more than eight years earlier.

Michaels was forced to carry much of the load for his team since Triple suffered a torn pec during the match, and while the bout received some criticism for being too long and slow, HBK showed he could still get the job done at 53 years of age.

While a similar match featuring other legends or part-time performers likely would not be welcomed by fans, Michaels facing a younger star at a different event could still be of great appeal.

A match pitting Michaels against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins or Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania would have show-stealing potential, but HBK doesn't seem interested in returning to the ring again.

If Michaels is in fact retired for good this time, he will continue to devote himself to growing WWE's next crop of stars in NXT.

Latest on Maria Kanellis' Pregnancy

Maria Kanellis' pregnancy announcement on Monday's episode of Raw was reportedly legitimate.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com), Kanellis is actually pregnant, which is why she did not wrestle during the mixed tag team match pitting her and her husband, Mike Kanellis, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Maria informed WWE she was pregnant after the couple signed new contracts with the company. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that they signed new deals last month.

Mike and Maria already have a daughter together, and it looks like they are preparing to welcome their second child into the world.

Maria announced she was pregnant during the mixed tag match to prevent Becky from hitting her. After Lynch made Mike tap with the Disarm-Her, Maria berated him and said Lynch was more of a man than he was.

The angle may have been WWE's way of writing Maria off television and allowing Mike to move forward as a solo act during her absence.

He has primarily been used as a key player on 205 Live over the past several months, but perhaps Mike Kanellis could make a bigger impact on Raw and SmackDown now that he has resurfaced on television.

Reports on Heyman's Involvement with Raw

Paul Heyman reportedly had some involvement with the writing and execution of Monday's episode of Raw.

According to Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Heyman had "his fingerprints" on Raw and that most of the material went through him.

Meltzer called it a "very heavy Paul Heyman" episode of Raw, but he added that Vince McMahon and creative writer Ed Koskey played a significant role as well.

Last week, WWE announced Heyman would be taking on the role of Raw executive director, while former WCW President Eric Bischoff would serve in the same position for SmackDown.

Monday's Raw was more widely praised on social media than other recent editions of the show. Several newsworthy things occurred on the episode, including AJ Styles turning heel on Ricochet and Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley sending each other crashing through the entrance stage.

Heyman's reported involvement with Raw's creative has to be considered a positive for WWE given how stale the product has been of late. Based on his time as the head of ECW and his stint as SmackDown's lead writer, Heyman has built up plenty of equity as a creative genius.

If McMahon continues to entrust and empower Heyman as a key decision-maker on Raw, it bodes well for the show moving forward.

