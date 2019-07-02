Megan Rapinoe Out of USA Starting Lineup for World Cup Semifinal vs. England

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe won't be in the starting lineup for Team USA in the Women's World Cup semifinal against England on Tuesday.

The starting 11 released by head coach Jill Ellis features Christen Press in the team, with Rapinoe on the bench.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel noted that Rapinoe is listed as a reserve, which "generally signifies" it's not an injury situation.

A Team USA official told Seth Vertelney of Goal.com that Ellis will address the lineup change "after the game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

