Megan Rapinoe Out of USA Starting Lineup for World Cup Semifinal vs. England

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe walks around the pitch before the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe won't be in the starting lineup for Team USA in the Women's World Cup semifinal against England on Tuesday.

The starting 11 released by head coach Jill Ellis features Christen Press in the team, with Rapinoe on the bench.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel noted that Rapinoe is listed as a reserve, which "generally signifies" it's not an injury situation.

A Team USA official told Seth Vertelney of Goal.com that Ellis will address the lineup change "after the game."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

