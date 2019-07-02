DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Celtics Not Interested in FA Due to 'Potential Drama'

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are reportedly not interested in signing free-agent big man DeMarcus Cousins.

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Celtics' lack of interest stems from them wanting to avoid any "potential drama" Cousins may bring.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors last offseason while recovering from a torn Achilles and went on to appear in 30 regular-season games and eight playoff contests.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Few teams dealt with as much drama as the Celtics last season. After reaching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018 despite the absences of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward due to injury, expectations were high during the 2018-19 season.

The possibility of Irving's departure in free agency loomed large throughout the campaign, and both he and Hayward struggled to mesh with Boston's young stars in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. As a result, Boston was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

With Irving reportedly agreeing to join the Brooklyn Nets in free agency and Boston coming to terms with Kemba Walker to replace him, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are hoping for a drama-free environment in 2019-20.

Precisely what kind of drama they're reportedly hoping to avoid with Cousins is unclear, though.

Cousins did have some issues during his time with the Sacramento Kings. He was suspended a couple of times after verbal altercations and often clashed with head coach George Karl.

He was largely a model citizen with the New Orleans Pelicans and Warriors over the past three seasons, although he has displayed an on-court temper at times.

Despite appearing in just 30 regular-season games last season, Cousins had seven technical fouls.

Boston also may be shying away from Cousins because he is no longer a good fit after the team reportedly agreed to a deal with center Enes Kanter, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Since Kanter is offensively minded, the Celtics may be in search of a big who is better on the defensive end, which isn't Cousins' greatest strength.

Appearing Monday night on SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cousins could struggle to receive a mid-level exception from a team in free agency, which would pay him just over $9 million for one year:

That represents a significant fall from grace for a player who is a four-time All-Star and averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in 48 starts in 2017-18.

With Golden State, Cousins' production dropped to 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest last season. Cousins is now further removed from the Achilles tear, but he suffered a torn quad during the playoffs, although he returned for the NBA Finals.

While Boogie may not be in the mix, the Celtics could still use some frontcourt depth after trading Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns and after Al Horford agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, per Wojnarowski.