Hurricanes Re-Sign Sebastian Aho, Match Canadiens' 5-Year, $42.3M Offer Sheet

Sebastian Aho isn't going anywhere.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that they matched the five-year, $42.3 million offer sheet Aho signed with the Montreal Canadiens.

Team president and general manager Don Waddell spoke about the move:

"This was an easy decision. Sebastian is one of the best players in the league and the centerpiece of what we're building here. We've spoken to him throughout this process and he's made it clear that he wants to be in Raleigh and be a part of this organization.

"It's our job to manage our cap space as our players develop and hit free agency. There was no concern at any point that we would not be able to match this contract. Once again, the Carolina Hurricanes should not be underestimated. We have a plan and all the resources to win a Stanley Cup."

