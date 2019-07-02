Former UConn HC Kevin Ollie Receives 3-Year Show Cause for Violating NCAA Rules

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The NCAA has handed down sanctions against Connecticut's men's basketball program for violating responsibility rules.

Per Stacey Osburn of NCAA.com, former head basketball coach Kevin Ollie received a three-year show-cause order that will "restrict him from any athletically related duties" if he is hired by a new school "unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply."

Additional penalties for the basketball team include two years of probation, the vacating of records from the period in which ineligible student-athletes played in games and a reduction in scholarships from 13 to 12 for the 2019-20 academic year.

Connecticut fired Ollie in March 2018 after investigations by the school and NCAA found him in violation of multiple rules, including working with an outside trainer in Atlanta and on campus, an impermissible phone call between a recruit and Ray Allen, and an Ollie shootaround with a recruit on an official visit.

In February, a federal judge dismissed Ollie's lawsuit against the university in which he alleged his firing was the result of racial discrimination. Both parties are also engaged in a salary-arbitration dispute over the $10 million remaining on Ollie's deal at the time he was fired.

Ollie was hired as UConn's basketball coach in September 2012 after Jim Calhoun retired. The 46-year-old went 127-79 in six seasons with the Huskies and won a national title in 2013-14.