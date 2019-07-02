Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Durant Wasn't Surprised by Andre Iguodala's Injury Claim

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

One of Kevin Durant's former teammates said the two-time NBA Finals MVP isn't surprised about an injury claim Andre Iguodala made about the Golden State Warriors.

Kendrick Perkins, who works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, said on First Take it "didn't surprise" Durant when Iguodala claimed the Warriors downgraded the severity of an injury he suffered during the 2018 playoffs.

Last week on The Breakfast Club radio show in New York, Iguodala said the Warriors called his fractured leg a bone bruise as they made their way through the postseason.



Iguodala missed six playoff games last year with what the Warriors called a bone bruise and inflammation in the nerve around his left knee. He averaged 22.3 minutes in the final two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals after returning.

Golden State's medical staff has come under scrutiny in the wake of Durant rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He missed the previous nine games with a strained calf suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Durant's mother, Wanda, said on Good Morning America that Durant told her he was ready to play, but "we still have to analyze that to see if (Golden State's doctors) made the right decision."



The last image of Durant in a Warriors uniform was being helped off the court in Toronto. He agreed to a four-year, $164 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday when free agency began, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added Iguodala will be on his way to the Memphis Grizzlies so the Warriors can create salary-cap space for their sign-and-trade agreement with the Brooklyn Nets for D'Angelo Russell.

Durant and Iguodala played in three straight NBA Finals as teammates with the Warriors, winning won back-to-back titles in 2017 and '18. Perkins and Durant were teammates in Oklahoma City for three-and-a-half seasons, starting in February 2011 after he was traded to the Thunder by the Boston Celtics.