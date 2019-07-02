NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jimmy Butler, D'Angelo Russell and DeMarcus Cousins

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

After opening with a bang, the 2019 version of NBA free agency has slowed to a crawl.

Most teams that came into the summer with significant cap space have spent it already. The rest are awaiting on Kawhi Leonard to make his decision.

So, the latest updates from the free-agency rumor mill focus on how two markets took shape and why another is struggling to get off the ground.

Sixers Offered Jimmy Butler Full Five-Year Max

While multiple clubs wanted in on the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, the Philadelphia 76ers held one distinct advantage. As his most recent employer, they could offer a longer, richer contract than anyone.

The fact Butler no longer calls Philadelphia home might lead you to believe the Sixers never played their strongest hand. Not so fast, reports an NBA insider.

"A source close to the situation says Butler was indeed offered the five-year, $190 million full max from Philly," NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh reported, "but Butler wanted to move on."

What pushed Butler away from Philly? That's hard to say from the outside. Maybe he didn't like sharing the spotlight—and the offense—with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Maybe Butler simply preferred the lifestyle change of a move to South Beach.

Obviously, it's his call, and he's free to sign where he pleases. Still, it's interesting to see someone choose a situation where he's paid less than he could've been and has less of an opportunity to win big.

Wolves Were Ready To Add D'Angelo Russell, Suns Were Not

Before D'Angelo Russell surprised everyone by landing with the Golden State Warriors, two of his more intriguing landing spots were the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

The former offered a chance to team with fellow 2015 top pick Karl-Anthony Towns and could stand to upgrade at point guard over 31-year-old Jeff Teague. The latter had a backcourt opening alongside Russell's close friend—and Phoenix's franchise player—Devin Booker.

Turns out only one was in the running for Russell.

The Wolves recruited the scoring guard with a lavish presentation and went into that meeting "firmly ready to make the trades necessary to get a deal done with him," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported. But while they waited for a thumbs up from Russell, they were instead blindsided by the news he had chosen Golden State.

The Suns, meanwhile, abandoned the Russell pursuit before it ever started. They "apparently felt Russell wouldn't have been a good influence on Booker off the court," per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, and instead tabbed Ricky Rubio to take over their point guard position.

Rubio is a solid passer and defender, but his ceiling is limited by inconsistent scoring and shooting. If Russell continues building off last season's All-Star emergence, this decision will be ripe for second-guessing, with Booker perhaps at the front of the line.

No Market for DeMarcus?

One year ago, DeMarcus Cousins shocked the basketball world by taking his talents to Golden State for the mid-level exception.

It had steal-of-the-century potential then. Now, it might be more than Cousins collects this time around.

"There's not a market for him," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. "... The mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year, I don't think that's there for him."

This should be unfathomable. Cousins is a 28-year-old, four-time All-Star who's been among the most productive players at his position. You'd think he'd be almost guaranteed a maximum contract.

And yet, two forces are working against them. For starters, the big-man market was saturated, and most clubs with interior openings have already addressed them.

Second, Cousins is a 6'11", 270-pounder who has suffered serious leg injuries each of the past two seasons. He tore his Achilles in January 2018, then tore his quad this past April. He was still productive when he played (per-36-minute averages of 22.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 blocks), but his mobility was compromised and made him vulnerable on defense.

He carries some obvious risks, which is hard to overlook in a crowded market. Maybe one of the losers of the Kawhi sweepstakes will give Cousins a bloated one-year offer, but he's probably spending at least one more season on a prove-it pact.