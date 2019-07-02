Woj: DeMarcus Cousins Doesn't Have FA Market, May Get Contract Under Mid-Level

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) walks on the court during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The free-agent market for veteran DeMarcus Cousins may have dissolved.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins may not even get offered a mid-level exception, the type of contract he signed last year to join the Golden State Warriors:

                

