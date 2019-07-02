Arsenal's Alex Iwobi Says Wilfried Zaha, Yannick Carrasco Rumours Are 'Exciting'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has welcomed rumours linking the Gunners with wingers Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Carrasco this summer.

Per Goal's Shina Oludare, Arsenal are reported to have made a £40 million bid for the Crystal Palace star, while the Dalian Yifang winger is also thought to be a target.

Although both players operate in Iwobi's typical left-wing position, he told Goal:

"I don't have any idea of going anywhere else, I'm an Arsenal player.

"For a big club like Arsenal, you mentioned two great players, so it will be exciting to have them.

"I don't know anything that's going on behind closed doors."

While he has no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium, it seems he would be prepared to play in a different position if he had to make way for a new arrival.

"I'm happy to play anywhere [for Arsenal], I'll play wherever I'm told to play," he added. "I've always seen myself as a midfielder, like an attacking midfielder, but I'll always give my best whether I'm told to play in the middle or somewhere else."

Zaha, 26, is the Eagles' most important player. He adds pace and flair to the side, and few players in the Premier League can match his ability to beat a man with the ball at his feet.

He has end product, too—he scored 10 times for Palace in England's top flight last season and assisted the same number.

The Times' Oliver Kay believes Arsenal's reported offer will have fallen well short of what Palace might expect to sell him for:

Carrasco could be a more realistic acquisition. He moved to the Chinese Super League last year from Atletico Madrid, and given he's only 25, a return to European football seems likely at some point.

The Belgium international scored for Los Rojiblancos in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final, and in his final season there he contributed four goals and seven assists in 28 appearances.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones thinks Carrasco is a player Arsenal should avoid this summer, while Fox Sports' James Dodd would be open to his arrival at the Emirates:

Zaha would be a clear upgrade on Iwobi, who contributed six goals and nine assists in 51 games last season, and the former's production might improve even further at Arsenal given the higher calibre of players he would be working with.

Carrasco would arguably be better than Iwobi too, but his end product isn't that much stronger he's two years older—Arsenal might better off sticking with Iwobi or pursuing another target if Zaha isn't an option.