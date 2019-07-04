La Liga Schedule 2019-20: Official List of Fixtures for New Season

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Defending champions Barcelona will open up their 2019-20 La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium on August 18.

Ernesto Valverde's side are aiming to win a third title on the bounce, but Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be aiming to knock them off their perch.

Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos side will start their season at Celta Vigo, and Atleti's opening game is against Getafe at home.

Here are the opening and closing rounds of fixtures in full:

The first Clasico of the season between Real and Barcelona will be on October 27 at the Camp Nou, with the return game at the Santiago Bernabeu scheduled for March 1.

Click here for the full list of fixtures.

Real endured a largely torrid campaign in 2018-19 as they exited early from both the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League and ended a distant third in La Liga:

However, it may all have been worth it, because Zidane is back at the helm following the departures of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari during last season.

Zidane and Jose Mourinho are the only two managers to have led Real to La Liga title victories in the last decade as Barca have become the dominant force in Spanish domestic football.

He also masterminded three consecutive Champions League triumphs in his first spell in charge as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And he has already been given major backing in the summer transfer window:

One of the shortcomings of Real last season was their lack of goals. Their league tally of 63 was their lowest since the 1999-2000 season, and Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was the obvious issue following his departure to Juventus.

The signings of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic should go some way to resolving that issue in 2019-20, and with Zidane back in the dugout, Real should be La Liga challengers again.

Barca competing for the title is effectively a given, especially if Lionel Messi remains at his best.

The 32-year-old enjoyed one of the best domestic seasons of his career last term as he netted 36 La Liga goals and provided 13 assists to propel Barca to the title.

If he produces a similar level of performance again in 2019-20, the Blaugrana are almost guaranteed to compete, especially as Luis Suarez continues to be prolific in front of goal—he netted 21 league goals last term.

Diego Simeone's Atletico side have not really managed to compete for the title since winning La Liga in 2013-14, but the fact they have consistently finished in the top three is still remarkable.

There is a possibility that 2019-20 could be a difficult campaign, though, as they have lost a number of players in the transfer market.

Talismanic centre-back Diego Godin has joined Inter Milan, Juanfran has left the club, Antoine Griezmann has announced he will leave, with Barcelona the most likely destination, and midfielder Rodri's move to Manchester City was confirmed on Thursday.

Atleti have already splashed out £113 million Joao Felix, and they will likely make more additions as the summer advances.

But new recruits will take some time to settle into the fold at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and a third-place finish would be an impressive achievement for the Madrid outfit in 2019-20.