Raheem Sterling: 'It's Always Been a Dream of Mine to Play Abroad'

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has said it has always been a "dream" of his to play overseas one day.

The England international won his second Premier League title with City in 2018-19 and was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after netting 17 goals and providing 10 assists.

He has so far spent his entire career playing in England, from his youth days at Queens Park Rangers and Liverpool, to his promotion to the senior side at Anfield and £44 million sale to City in 2015.

Sterling, 24, made it clear he is happy at the Etihad Stadium but said he is keen to try playing overseas, although he ruled out Germany as a destination due to "the language barrier" and weather, per Alastair Campbell in GQ magazine:

"Looking at it now it's like, Manchester, I love it. I love it here. This is one of the best clubs in the world and I'm here for the long haul. But you just don't know what happens in the future. I'm still young and, like I say, I am loving every minute. Ever since I was a kid, 100 per cent it's always been a dream of mine to play abroad somewhere. It would be nice one day to finish training and go home and sit in your garden and eat some dinner. I would need to see where it's minimum 17C or 18C constantly."

On a potential move to Spain and learning the language, Sterling was positive: "Spanish sounds like ... 'Hola! Raheem!' I feel that one I can definitely catch on."

He has, in the past, been linked to Real Madrid, although this summer the La Liga giants have already added Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard to their attack:

Given Sterling is still relatively young, he is likely to be an attractive target for the world's biggest clubs for some years yet.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, he has made good on the enormous potential he displayed as a youngster at Liverpool, and he is now arguably the best player at one of the best clubs in Europe.

The only frustration that could potentially lead to Sterling looking to move elsewhere is if City continue to disappoint in the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola has spent a huge amount of money since his appointment as City manager in 2016, and he has developed a squad with almost no weaknesses that has broken numerous Premier League records in the last two seasons.

In his three seasons in charge, though, the Spanish manager has overseen a last-16 exit and two quarter-final defeats in Europe's elite competition.

Further disappointments in the Champions League could prompt Sterling, and potentially others, to look elsewhere for continental success.