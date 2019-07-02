PSG Sign Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on 5-Year Contract

PSG Sign Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on 5-Year ContractJuly 2, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Sevilla playmaker Pablo Sarabia on a five-year contract.
The Ligue 1 champions made the announcement on Tuesday:
Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English
🆕 ✍️🇪🇸 We are delighted to announce @Pablosarabia92, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from @SevillaFC_ENG, has signed a five year contract with @PSG_English! 📷 🎥 You can catch Pablo's arrival on Friday on https://t.co/E6vTM9jbI5 #WelcomeSarabia 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/m3eU9Hy4JK
According to Goal, the 27-year-old, who can play as a No. 10, on either flank or even up front on occasion, has joined the Parisians in a €20 million deal.
Sarabia spent three seasons with Sevilla and made 151 appearances, contributing 43 goals and 38 assists in all competitions.
He was especially productive last season, as he finished the campaign having scored 23 times and assisted 17 goals for his team-mates.
OptaJean provided further insight into his contributions:
OptaJean @OptaJean
1 - Pablo Sarabia 🇪🇸 in La Liga 2018/19: 13 assists - 1st, level with Lionel Messi 9.04 xA (Expected Assists) - 2nd behind Lionel Messi 17 big chances created - 2nd behind Lionel Messi PSG. https://t.co/yQwu8bsXjn
Sevilla wished him well following his departure:
Sevilla Fútbol Club @SevillaFC
👏 ¡Gracias, Pablo! 👏 #vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla https://t.co/1WykY27Wu1
ESPN's David Cartlidge believes he'll be a strong addition at the Parc des Princes:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Tuchel has craved tactical flexibility since arriving at PSG and Sarabia is the sort of player to take that on board without a complaint. Can fit in three positions across that frontline and has the ability to be a perfect compliment for 'star' players.
PSG were hardly short on attacking quality—they scored 105 goals in Ligue 1 last season—but they spent several months of the campaign without Neymar or Edinson Cavani due to injuries.
Should any of their key forward-thinking players suffer injuries next season, they'll have even more strength in depth to cope with such absences.
What's more, Cavani is now 32 and Angel Di Maria is 31. While both players still have time left at the top level, it will pay to have options in their prime should the pair begin to decline in the coming years.
Given the output Sarabia has shown he can produce, he could be an outstanding bargain at the reported fee.
