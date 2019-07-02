PSG Sign Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on 5-Year Contract

Christopher Simpson
July 2, 2019

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 03: Pablo Sarabia of Sevilla FC looks on during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and CD Leganes at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Sevilla playmaker Pablo Sarabia on a five-year contract. 

The Ligue 1 champions made the announcement on Tuesday:

According to Goal, the 27-year-old, who can play as a No. 10, on either flank or even up front on occasion, has joined the Parisians in a €20 million deal.

Sarabia spent three seasons with Sevilla and made 151 appearances, contributing 43 goals and 38 assists in all competitions.

He was especially productive last season, as he finished the campaign having scored 23 times and assisted 17 goals for his team-mates.

OptaJean provided further insight into his contributions:

Sevilla wished him well following his departure:

ESPN's David Cartlidge believes he'll be a strong addition at the Parc des Princes:

PSG were hardly short on attacking quality—they scored 105 goals in Ligue 1 last season—but they spent several months of the campaign without Neymar or Edinson Cavani due to injuries.

Should any of their key forward-thinking players suffer injuries next season, they'll have even more strength in depth to cope with such absences.

What's more, Cavani is now 32 and Angel Di Maria is 31. While both players still have time left at the top level, it will pay to have options in their prime should the pair begin to decline in the coming years.

Given the output Sarabia has shown he can produce, he could be an outstanding bargain at the reported fee.

