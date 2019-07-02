Tite Says Brazil 'Cannot Neutralise' Lionel Messi Ahead of Argentina Clash

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite said his team won't be able to "neutralise" the threat of Lionel Messi when the Selecao face off against Argentina in the Copa America on Tuesday.

The hosts take on La Albiceleste in the semi-final at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, and Tite is aware of the danger they pose.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, he said:

"We spoke not only of the individuality of Argentina. They have grown in collective terms as well.

"The collective enhances individuality. You don't cancel out Messi, no, you can slow his actions, but you cannot neutralise his actions.

"Just as [Philippe] Coutinho does not neutralise himself, [Roberto] Firmino, David Neres. They will, at some point, be decisive."

Messi is Argentina's all-time top scorer with 68 goals in 134 appearances.

His most recent effort came in the group stage, a penalty to help Argentina earn a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

La Albiceleste have since beaten Qatar and Venezuela 2-0 despite Messi failing to live up to his usual standard, though, as Goal's Dan Edwards and sports writer Andy West observed:

Along with Tite, the 32-year-old has been critical of the pitches at the Copa America:

A poor playing surface will do little to help technically gifted players like Messi, whether he's dribbling with the ball or looking to pick out a team-mate.

Tite's Selecao won't gain any advantage either, though, as they have similarly technical players who will be hindered in the same way.

Per ESPN FC, the coach is feeling the pressure ahead of the showdown:

"I told you, I am feeling a lot of anticipation. I couldn't sleep, and I won't sleep again [tonight]. I woke up at 3:15 a.m., started thinking about the match. I have the habit of taking notes, so I did it. That is the reality of coaches, me, [Argentina boss Lionel] Scaloni."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Brazil haven't won the Copa America since 2007, and in the three editions of the tournament that followed they did not even reach a semi-final.

While they've already bettered those showings by reaching the final four, anything less than a tournament victory will be seen as a failure, particularly given they're on home soil.

The Selecao haven't been convincing outside of the 5-0 win over Peru in their final group game.

Their biggest rivals now stand in their way, and while he may not be at his best, Messi's presence with Argentina makes the task of beating them that much harder.