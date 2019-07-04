NBA Teams Absolutely Killing It in 2019 Free Agency

0 of 8

We are several days into NBA free agency, and almost every major available player is accounted for—save, of course, Kawhi Leonard.

It's fair to say this week's transactions have altered the league's power structure.

In a world where the Golden State Warriors are no longer overwhelming title favorites, the West is up for grabs and the race for the NBA crown is wide open. Countless teams have attempted to solidify themselves for a title run over the last few days—some with better results than others.

Let's take a look at the winners from the first half-week of free agency.

Note: Deals aren't official until the free-agent moratorium ends July 6. Agreement news comes courtesy of NBA.com's free-agency roundups.