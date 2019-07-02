The 5 Most Awkward Matches in WWE History

The 5 Most Awkward Matches in WWE HistoryJuly 2, 2019
The are some WWE matches that are remembered for being classics. There are others that are remembered for being particularly bad. But there's another, rarer breed of match that is simply uncomfortable, awkward or embarrassing to watch.
Often, this has to do with the context of the match, even if the performers have done the best they could with what they were given.
Maybe the audience didn't like who was being pushed. Maybe they were mad at the performers for backstage reasons, that had nothing to do with the characters they were portraying. Or maybe the match's concept was broken from the outset, and there was no fixing it in the first place
Back in 2013, WWE spotlighted "the most awkward" match in the company's history: the 2001 Raw showdown between Buff Bagwell and Booker T. It was a WCW match that was the main event of Raw, right down to the referees, commentators and ring apron.
The problem was that the majority of the WWE crowd was unfamiliar with the two WCW competitors and still viewed the southern-based promotion as "enemies," thanks to the Monday Night Wars. And fittingly, this was also the last time that Vince McMahon attempted running a WCW program on a WWE show.
Here are 5 other awkward WWE matches. At best, they might make you cringe. At worst, they might make you embarrassed to be a fan.
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania XX)
In 2004, Goldberg was psychologically spent, and Brock Lesnar wanted to try out for the NFL. Both men decided to leave WWE, and their last match would be their showdown at WrestleMania XX. On paper, it was once-in-a-lifetime a clash of giants befitting WrestleMania.
But the New York audience, which was smarter to the business than most crowds, booed both performers for their backstage decisions. The backlash rattled both performers, who spent more time grappling and hugging each other than fighting. The only performer to get over was special guest referee "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who Stunnered both men to mercifully close the segment.
Phantasio vs. Tony DeVito (Superstars, 9/16/1995)
The New Generation era of WWE, which preceded the Attitude era, might as well have been called the Career Gimmick era. It was a dark age for hokey, so-bad-it's-good hilarity, and this match was Exhibit A.
Phantasio, a wrestling illusionist, used amateur magic tricks to bewilder his opponent. The crowd was largely bored and confused as to what was happening. And poor Gorilla Monsoon, who was the play-by-play announcer at the time, had to carry on about the discount magic tricks like he just saw a miracle.
It would be the Phantasio character's last match with the company. File this gimmick in the same circular file with Mantaur and T.L. Hopper.
Miss WrestleMania 25-Diva Battle Royal (WrestleMania XXV)
There's so much cringeworthy stuff in this WrestleMania XXV battle royal to crown Miss WrestleMania. First, the women got no individual introductions; they all came out in a massive group during the live Kid Rock performance. And once Rock was done singing, the women all just started brawling, with no ceremony, as the ring announcer yelled out the rules
Who was everyone? Who were the surprise guests? What were the rules? A casual fan had no idea what he or she was looking at. And to make matters worse, the match was won by Santino Marella wearing a skirt and top. This was celebration of women one could expect from mid-'00s WWE.
Hillary Clinton vs. Barack Obama (Raw, 4/21/2008)
WWE managed to get Hillary Clinton, John McCain and Barack Obama (the real politicians) to cut pre-recorded promos prior to the 2008 election. It was the sort of mainstream acceptance that Vince McMahon had always craved.
That's why it was so baffling that he decided to keep the "match" between the Hillary and Obama impersonators (with a Bill Clinton impersonator at ringside), which aired immediately after the promos
This was the sort of thing you did if the presidential candidates declined to come on the show. The juxtaposition, between the real candidates and their corny doubles, came off as tacky and hopelessly out of touch. So close to respectability, and yet, so far.
Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon (WrestleMania XXVI)
Vince McMahon couldn't wrestle. Bret Hart couldn't take bumps (owing to his stroke and prior wrestling injuries). Put that together, and you have a match that everyone wanted to see in theory, but was way past its prime in practice.
It was also a lumberjack match, which meant that the extended members of the Hart family surrounded the ring, pounded the canvas and awkwardly cheered for Bret as he delivered a protracted beatdown
It was over-the-top and unnecessary; all the fans wanted was for Bret to hook in the Sharpshooter; he didn't even need a match to get that done. And although the match's finish fulfilled that part of the bargain, everything was a tedious letdown.