The 5 Most Awkward Matches in WWE History

The are some WWE matches that are remembered for being classics. There are others that are remembered for being particularly bad. But there's another, rarer breed of match that is simply uncomfortable, awkward or embarrassing to watch.

Often, this has to do with the context of the match, even if the performers have done the best they could with what they were given.

Maybe the audience didn't like who was being pushed. Maybe they were mad at the performers for backstage reasons, that had nothing to do with the characters they were portraying. Or maybe the match's concept was broken from the outset, and there was no fixing it in the first place

Back in 2013, WWE spotlighted "the most awkward" match in the company's history: the 2001 Raw showdown between Buff Bagwell and Booker T. It was a WCW match that was the main event of Raw, right down to the referees, commentators and ring apron.

The problem was that the majority of the WWE crowd was unfamiliar with the two WCW competitors and still viewed the southern-based promotion as "enemies," thanks to the Monday Night Wars. And fittingly, this was also the last time that Vince McMahon attempted running a WCW program on a WWE show.

Here are 5 other awkward WWE matches. At best, they might make you cringe. At worst, they might make you embarrassed to be a fan.