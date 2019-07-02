NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Delon Wright

Ben Margot/Associated Press

NBA teams don't have unlimited funds to shower on players, the opening of 2019 free agency has merely made it seem that way.

Within a day of the market opening, the Association's new agreed-upon contracts totaled more than $3 billion.

While this spending frenzy has considerably thinned the player pool, it's still nowhere close to empty. In fact, perhaps the best player in this class is unsigned, as are multiple potential plug-and-play starters.

We'll examine the latest and most relevant free-agency buzz below.

Kawhi's Decision Not Coming Until Late in the Week?

There is no rushing the Board Man.

Whether up against the final ticks of a Game 7 clock or out in a free-agency market flush with cash and ready to spend, Kawhi Leonard plays at his own, methodical pace. While most stars were snatched up as soon as the league allowed on Sunday, the reigning Finals MVP let the night come and go without offering an inkling of his preference.

Based on what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski detailed on Get Up, that could set a precedent for the days ahead:

"I'm told he is going to continue to take his time," he said. "... I think the teams who are involved are expecting that this could go even late into the week."

Patience isn't easily practiced in a market this active, and it can carry a significant cost. As Wojnarowski relayed, the Los Angeles Lakers had their eyes on Seth Curry, but they were stuck in this waiting game when the sweet-shooting guard landed a four-year, $32 million deal from the Dallas Mavericks.

That said, the 28-year-old Leonard is on a short list of the NBA's best players. As long as the Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers feel they are realistic options, they can't do anything other than wait.

The short-term costs are less than ideal, but the long-term reward could be fortune-changing.

Danny Green Waiting on Leonard, Too?

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Danny Green has spent the last eight seasons alongside Leonard, seven with the San Antonio Spurs and most recently with the Raptors.

Two of those eight campaigns ended with world titles, and Leonard earned Finals MVP honors each time.

Green knows a sweet setup when he sees one. While the three-and-D veteran could have his choice of suitors, he is "determined to wait on Kawhi Leonard's decision before deciding whether to stay in Toronto," according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Now, this is not a case of Green seeing where Leonard lands and going there, too.

A source told Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News that if Leonard stays north of the border, Green "most likely will, too." But if Leonard, a Southern California native, opts for an L.A. team, that club "won't have the cap space to also sign Green."

The Mavericks are in the hunt for Green and are one of the few teams with substantial cap space remaining. His low-maintenance game would be easy to slot alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

But that only means Dallas has probably joined the teams stuck until Leonard makes his move.

Suitors Emerging for Delon Wright?

Delon Wright is an interesting free agent.

On the one hand, he's used his first four NBA seasons to establish himself as a valuable two-way contributor. He has good size and smarts, a package that helped him claim last season's 24th spot among point guards in ESPN.com's real plus-minus.

On the other hand, he took a while to get to the league. He's already 27 years old, so any existing weaknesses (like a shaky outside shot) could prove difficult, if not impossible, to shed.

Tack on the fact he's a restricted free agent, and he doesn't appeal to everyone. But he does have a couple of possible landing spots beyond the Memphis Grizzlies, who can match whatever offer he receives.

The Mavericks "have expressed strong interest" in Wright, per SNY's Ian Begley. The Minnesota Timberwolves have inquired as well, per KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

Both clubs lack an obvious long-term solution at point guard, but it's unclear if either would cast a bid high enough to make the Mike Conley-less Grizzlies walk away.

The most likely scenario has Wright staying put, if only because restricted free agency favors the controlling club. But he's interesting enough as a free agent that maybe he'll be one of the few who heads elsewhere.