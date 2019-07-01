Video: NXT Tag Team Champs Street Profits Make WWE Main Roster Debut on Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The Street Profits have apparently made the jump to WWE's main roster.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford showed up on Raw, delivering a backstage promo Monday night.

Fans are likely feeling mixed emotions upon seeing the NXT tag team champions on WWE's flagship program.

On one hand, Dawkins and Ford are dynamic performers and deserve to take the next step. If given the right opportunity, they can become focal points of WWE's tag division.

Having said that, the team they succeeded as NXT tag champs became a joke almost immediately on Raw when WWE changed their name from War Raiders to The Viking Experience.

A number of wrestlers have played big roles on NXT, only to stagnate upon moving to Raw or SmackDown Live. Maybe Dawkins and Ford can buck the trend, but fans will remain cautiously optimistic.