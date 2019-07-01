Video: Watch Braun Strowman Tackle Bobby Lashley Through Video Board on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Raw started off with a bang—both figurative and literal—as Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman wrestled to a no-contest in a falls-count-anywhere match Monday.

The bout ended when Strowman gave a shoulder block to Lashley and both men crashed through Raw's video board.

The opening segment was a welcome contrast to what fans have come to expect with Raw. The show usually opens with multiple stars coming out to take the mic and further the top storyline or set up the main event.

Perhaps this is a taste of what's to come on WWE's flagship program under new executive director Paul Heyman. Granted, less than a week has transpired since the company's official announcement, so it's hard to say how much influence Heyman has already.

Regardless, this is more of what fans have wanted to see as WWE's product stagnated creatively in recent months.