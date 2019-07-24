Bayley, Charlotte, Women of WWE Deserve More Air Time and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

While WWE Raw had a special reunion, the July 23 edition of SmackDown Live took the solid storytelling approach to building SummerSlam. Key matches were revealed for The Biggest Party of the Summer and major feuds continued to develop.

Kofi Kingston officially challenged Randy Orton at SummerSlam, setting up a match 10 years in the making. The veterans promised everyone a final resolution to a longstanding rivalry that could finally solidify the WWE champion's unlikely title run.

Bray Wyatt accepted Finn Balor's challenge for the August 11 pay-per-view but only as The Fiend. Revealing the dynamic between his two personas, The Eater of Worlds continued to make a case for himself as WWE's most compelling act.

Apollo Crews also made a statement in a match with Shinsuke Nakamura. He put it all together in an impressive performance that had the WWE intercontinental champion on his toes. He may have lost, but Crews proved he is a rising star.

One area that did not fare so well was the women's division, given barely three minutes on air in a two-hour show. Ember Moon got a chance to make her mark and defeated Charlotte Flair, but the two deserved so much more than a rushed segment as did the rest of the barely seen division.

These moments shaped a show that may not have had many legends but did give the WWE Universe a reason to get excited about SummerSlam.