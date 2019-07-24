Bayley, Charlotte, Women of WWE Deserve More Air Time and More SmackDown FalloutJuly 24, 2019
Bayley, Charlotte, Women of WWE Deserve More Air Time and More SmackDown Fallout
While WWE Raw had a special reunion, the July 23 edition of SmackDown Live took the solid storytelling approach to building SummerSlam. Key matches were revealed for The Biggest Party of the Summer and major feuds continued to develop.
Kofi Kingston officially challenged Randy Orton at SummerSlam, setting up a match 10 years in the making. The veterans promised everyone a final resolution to a longstanding rivalry that could finally solidify the WWE champion's unlikely title run.
Bray Wyatt accepted Finn Balor's challenge for the August 11 pay-per-view but only as The Fiend. Revealing the dynamic between his two personas, The Eater of Worlds continued to make a case for himself as WWE's most compelling act.
Apollo Crews also made a statement in a match with Shinsuke Nakamura. He put it all together in an impressive performance that had the WWE intercontinental champion on his toes. He may have lost, but Crews proved he is a rising star.
One area that did not fare so well was the women's division, given barely three minutes on air in a two-hour show. Ember Moon got a chance to make her mark and defeated Charlotte Flair, but the two deserved so much more than a rushed segment as did the rest of the barely seen division.
These moments shaped a show that may not have had many legends but did give the WWE Universe a reason to get excited about SummerSlam.
WWE Is Losing Track of the Women's Division
Bayley walked out to interrupt Moon vs. Charlotte, distracting The Queen and allowing The War Goddess to take the roll-up for the win.
Afterward, Moon laid out both Charlotte and The Hugger with the Eclipse.
Few women in the company are better in the ring than Flair and Moon. The two could have a fantastic match together, and it has never been seen before. Tuesday, though, they couldn't even get entrances and the contest lasted all of 30 seconds.
While this may be a ploy to save the battle for later, there is no excuse for cutting short even the entrances for the only women's segment on the entire show. WWE has lost track of a talented roster and much of the momentum built after Evolution all the way to WrestleMania 35.
While Bayley vs. Moon should be a great match, it could easily get cut short just like this segment. There's nothing stopping WWE from regressing back to where the company used to be, which would be a complete misfire.
The mishandling of the women's division has had a direct negative effect on the company's momentum in recent months. Even Becky Lynch has been struggling to keep her own momentum due to a clear lack of television time. It is time for the company to remember what it has done best in 2019.
Apollo Crews Is Finally Putting It All Together
In a non-title match, Apollo Crews gave intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura all he could handle.
The Artist eventually came out on top with the Kinshasa, but he showed his frustration at Crews for challenging him by laying him out with another Kinshasa afterward.
This was another strong performance from Crews, following an excellent showing against Kushida in NXT. He seems to finally be putting the pieces together. While he was always been athletic, he is proving he can tell a more complete story in the ring with that ability.
When he came to the main roster in 2016, Crews was not ready for the spotlight. He was still preparing himself and had not clearly developed his character. That piece of the puzzle is still missing, but his in-ring work will get people's attention now.
Few men have the natural ability of Crews. Once he finds the attitude that truly resonates with the fans, he can become a big star.
Randy Orton Is the Perfect Rival to Solidify Kofi Kingston as World Champion
Kofi Kingston was given the opportunity to pick anyone as his challenger at SummerSlam, and he called out Randy Orton.
The two rivals stared each other down as they recounted the history between them before The Viper accepted, promising to show the champion's run is a fluke.
Kingston one chance at the main event in 2009 came to a screeching halt thanks to Orton. Since then, no one thought he would make it back. For that reason alone, this is the perfect rivalry for SummerSlam.
The story is already there. Years of animosity is coming out in the ultimate test for the WWE titleholder. If The New Day leader can defeat The Apex Predator, it would prove definitively his victory was not a fluke.
He needs to win. He deserves to win. After all this time, this is the victory everyone has been waiting for, and it will happen on one of the biggest nights on the WWE calendar.
While Orton has rarely been all that interesting to watch in recent years, he should be motivated to deliver. He knows this a chance to help solidify Kingston and tell one of the most personal stories of his career. The crowd should be completely invested.
Bray Wyatt's 2 Personas Mirror and Outshine Finn Balor and the Demon
Finn Balor asked for time to speak about Bray Wyatt's attack from last week, but he struggled to put anything together.
The Eater of Worlds appeared as the friendly host of the "Firefly Fun House" to announce The Fiend had accepted the Irishman's challenge for SummerSlam.
This was the first complete view of Wyatt's two personas in play, and it was brilliant. The coy playful artist introduced the sinister Fiend, leaving Balor baffled and silenced.
What makes this return so effective is that Wyatt has trumped The Extraordinary Man's own gimmick. While some of this is a failure by WWE to give Balor a spotlight, The Fiend feels far better realized than The Demon.
Balor presented a unique and captivating alternate persona, but he has often failed to make himself stand out without the paint. Wyatt has crafted two distinctly compelling characters that play well off each other.
The man behind the Fun House speaks to the people with joy while The Fiend strikes fear into their hearts. Together, they bring their message to the WWE Universe and silence those who would oppose them.