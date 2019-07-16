Bray Wyatt's Electric Return, Lesnar vs. Rollins Yet Again, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The July 15 edition of WWE Raw showcased how seriously the company takes the build to SummerSlam. Just one day removed from Extreme Rules, it refocused on the future with two major No. 1 contendership matches.

Seth Rollins overcame a field of the best stars new executive director Paul Heyman could bring together from both brands in a Battle Royal. With his victory, he earned a chance at redemption against Brock Lesnar that he cannot afford to squander.

Natalya eliminated the field in a Fatal 4-Way match to get a shot at Becky Lynch at SummerSlam on August 11. While it may not be the most exciting pairing, it does set up an important moment in the career of The Queen of Harts.

Other stars haven't got their clear match at SummerSlam yet, but they did build momentum for future opportunities. Cedric Alexander managed to escape a match against Drew McIntyre with a victory, and he now has the most momentum he has ever had in WWE.

No moment was quite as important to the night as the return of Bray Wyatt, though. The Fiend made his long-awaited return by attacking Finn Balor, setting his sights clearly on the first of many victims.

This week's Raw may not have been a massive paradigm shift, but it did set an interesting stage for the future of the red brand on the road to SummerSlam.