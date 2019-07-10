Kevin Owens Turns Face, Cesaro Challenges Black, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Just one week after Kevin Owens seemed to be struggling to find his place on SmackDown Live, he made an unforgettable statement on the July 9 edition of the blue brand. He called out Shane McMahon and left him lying by the end of the night.

It was an impressive night for The Prizefighter that certainly stood as the highlight of the show, but he was not the only one looking to make a statement.

Shinsuke Nakamura reestablished himself by dominated Finn Balor in a non-title match. His performance may have been the most impressive he has looked since debuting on the main roster.

Paige continued to push for Asuka and Kairi Sane to get their title shot at The IIconics. While both teams continue to be kept apart, it is only a matter of time.

Aleister Black also finally got his challenger. After weeks of calling out the roster, Cesaro answered the call, showing he was ready to get physical with The Harbinger of Fury.

This week's SmackDown may not have fully hyped up Extreme Rules on Sunday, but it did showcase who fans should be paying attention to in the coming months as the company approaches WWE SummerSlam.