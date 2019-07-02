Women's World Cup 2019: Semifinal Odds, Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The last four at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup are the United States, England, the Netherlands and Sweden, with the semi-finals set to take place this week in France.

The United States women's national team face England on Tuesday, and the Netherlands play Sweden the following day for a place in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

The U.S. are the world champions and the Netherlands are the UEFA European Championship holders.

England recently won the prestigious SheBelieves Cup in March, guaranteeing a high-class field for the remainder of the tournament.

Tuesday, July 2

England vs. United States: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Odds: United States 5-6, England 7-2, draw 5-2 (via Oddschecker)

Prediction: USA win on penalties

Wednesday, July 3

Netherlands vs. Sweden: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Odds: Netherlands 13-10, Sweden 9-4, draw 11-5 (via Oddschecker)

Prediction: Netherlands win 2-1

England vs. United States

The draw promised to bring together two of the favourites, and the world champions will now have to defeat the Lionesses to reach the final.

England arrived in France with huge expectations after capturing the SheBelieves Cup on American soil in March.

It was the perfect tonic for Phil Neville's team, and despite not playing their best football since the start of the World Cup, they have comfortably reached the semi-finals.

The USA provide a stern test for any nation, but Neville told CNN's Amanda Davies he has the champions in his sights (h/t Aimee Lewis of CNN):

"I've looked at how they prepare for games ... I've studied [Jill Ellis] her press conferences and the way that she deals with the press and I've studied every single one of their players. You have to make sure you find out what their strengths and weaknesses are and you have to make sure you get there as quick as possible and it's took a while."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

England drew 2-2 with the U.S. at the SheBelieves Cup, with the Americans forced to fight back in the second half after opening the scoring.



The game showed the development of Neville's team. They would have capitulated in such circumstances previously but now have a depth in the squad to match the best in the world.

The World Cup's top scorers with on display during the encounter. The USWNT's Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe both have five goals and England's Ellen White has the same total.

At the age of 30, White has only recently emerged as one of the world's best strikers after playing across the forward line during her long career.

She recently joined Manchester City and has developed into one of the Lionesses' success stories in the tournament.

Despite the presence of experienced striker Jodie Taylor in the England squad, White has displayed the scoring form which has made her first choice and fired her team to the brink of a World Cup final.