Report: Jimmy Butler Trade to Heat from 76ers Done; Blazers, Clippers Involved

The Miami Heat have reportedly completed their sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler with a deal that will involve four teams, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

In addition to the Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler's former team, the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers are also involved in the trade. Los Angeles will receive Maurice Harkless in the deal, per Wojnarowski, but will keep enough cap space open for a max player, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Wojnarowski initially reported the Blazers had agreed to trade Harkless and Meyers Leonard to the Heat in exchange for Hassan Whiteside, but it now seems Harkless is going to the Clippers instead.

As reported Sunday, Butler will receive a four-year, $142 million max contract, while the 76ers will receive Josh Richardson for help in facilitating the sign-and-trade, via NBA.com.

The Dallas Mavericks were originally supposed to be the third team involved in the trade, but there was a misunderstanding about taking on Goran Dragic, according to Tim Catoof The Athletic. That caused said portion of the deal to fall apart, but Miami was able to make it work by getting two more teams involved.

Although it took some negotiating, the Heat were able to land their star in Butler. He'll replace Dwyane Wade as the face of the team while helping the squad remain in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers lost Butler but replaced him with Richardson and Al Horford, which should keep them cemented as a Finals threat in the East.

The Blazers added a valuable defensive presence in Whiteside, who can fill in as their starting center while Jusuf Nurkic recovers from the leg injury he suffered late in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Clippers also added a useful piece in Harkless, who helps on both ends of the court and comes with playoff experience from his time with the Blazers. They'll also get a future first-round pick for taking on his $11.0 million contract, per Wojnarowski.

Seeing as the Clippers still have the opportunity to sign Kawhi Leonard, it appears as though this four-team trade helped everyone involved.