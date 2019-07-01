Report: Neymar to Sit Out PSG's Preseason Amid Barcelona Negotiations

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Neymar has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain he will not return to the club for preseason, with the forward attempting to force a move back to former team Barcelona.

Joaquim Piera of Sport reported the player has "gone on strike." PSG are set to return to training on Monday, July 8, but the Brazilian has told the Ligue 1 champions he will not report for duty as negotiations continue with Barca.

According to Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo (h/t B/R Football), Neymar's father and representatives will arrive in Spain on Tuesday to negotiate the striker's switch to the Camp Nou.

Sport's Albert Masnou recently reported Neymar agreed to a five-year deal to rejoin the Blaugrana and accepted a wage cut of almost 50 per cent.

Neymar will reportedly earn €24 million a season, which is similar to his previous wages as a Barca player.

The 27-year-old remains one of the greatest players in the world, but he has been unable to transform PSG's fortunes in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have craved success in Europe, and the purchase of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was supposed to lead to more of that.

A transfer to Catalonia would complete a remarkable period for Neymar after his shock world-record move to PSG for €222 million in 2017.



Per Piera, PSG could lower their fee for the player to below €200 million as they negotiate a deal.