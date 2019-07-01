AFCON 2019: Monday Scores, Results, Standings, Updated Schedule

July 1, 2019

Morocco's forward Youssef En-Nesyri (L) fights for the ball with South Africa's defender Buhle Mkhwanazi during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between South Africa and Morocco at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Morocco won Group D at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 win over South Africa on Monday.

The Ivory Coast qualified as runners-up in the group, advancing with a 4-1 victory over Namibia.

South Africa will have to wait and see if they qualify as one of the best third-placed nations. Namibia finish bottom of the standings without a point.

Algeria completed a perfect run in Group C with a 3-0 victory over Tanzania, winning the group in the process.

Senegal's 3-0 win over Kenya guaranteed them passage into the next round.

                                                       

Monday's AFCON Results

Namibia 1-4 Ivory Coast [Group D]

South Africa 0-1 Morocco [Group D]

Kenya 0-3 Senegal [Group C]

Tanzania 0-3 Algeria [Group C]

                                                

Standings

(Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

Group C

1. Algeria: 3, 3, 0, 0, +6, 9

2. Senegal: 3, 2, 0, 1, +4, 7

3. Kenya: 3, 1, 0, 2, -4, 3

4. Tanzania 3, 0, 0, 3, -6, 0

                                                      

Group D

1. Morocco: 3, 3, 0, 0, +3, 9

2. Ivory Coast: 3, 2, 0, 1, +3, 6

3. South Africa: 3, 1, 0, 2, -1, 3

4. Namibia: 3, 0, 0, 3, -5, 0

                       

Tuesday's Schedule

Benin vs. Cameroon [Group F], 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana [Group F], 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Mauritania vs. Tunisia [Group E], 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Angola vs. Mali [Group E], 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

                                                          

Monday Recap

South African hearts were broken in the final minute as Morocco snatched three points at the death.

A set piece and melee undid Bafana Bafana, who appeared happy with a point before their late disappointment.

Morocco's goalkeeper Mounir el Kajoui makes a save during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between South Africa and Morocco at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

South Africa had provided little threat in the contest, with the group leaders cruising after two wins guaranteed qualification.

However, the Atlas Lions maintained their perfect group record in the final moments.

Mbark Boussoufa was the hero. South Africa failed to defend a wide free-kick, and the attacker lashed home his effort as the ball fell at his feet.

South Africa could still advance, but they will suffer an anxious wait to hear other results.

Ivory Coast's forward Wilfried Zaha reacts during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group D football match between Namibia and Ivory Coast at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Pho
KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

The Ivory Coast were clinical against Namibia and guaranteed their path into the knockouts.

Wilfried Zaha was on target for the eventual winners, with his team completing an emphatic 4-1 result.

Max Gradel opened the scoring for the Ivory Coast six minutes before half-time, and the Elephants doubled their advantage through veteran Serey Die after 58 minutes.

Crystal Palace winger Zaha continued to advance his reputation with a goal six minutes before the end.

Maxwel Cornet wrapped up the victory with a finish a minute before full-time.

Tanzania's defender Erasto Nyoni (R) tackles Algeria's forward Islam Slimani during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Tanzania and Algeria at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. (Photo by J
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Algeria flexed their muscle before half-time and claimed a three-goal lead to kill the game.

Islam Slimani opened the scoring 34 minutes, triggering three goals in quick succession.

Adam Ounas grabbed a brace after finding the net after 39 minutes and on the stroke of half-time.

Senegal struggled to break down Kenya in the first half of their encounter, but turned on the style after the interval.

Ismaila Sarr volleyed home after 63 minutes, and the goal broke the resistance of the defensive Kenyans.

Senegal's midfielder Henri Saivet (L) shakes hands with Senegal's forward Sadio Mane (R) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Kenya and Senegal at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. (Ph
KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Sadio Mane had a first-half penalty saved by Kenya stopper Patrick Matasi, but the Liverpool star was given a second bite of the cherry after 71 minutes.

Mane slotted away his effort, and then converted his third spot-kick of the night with 12 minutes remaining.

The third penalty saw Philemon Otieno sent off for Kenya after a dangerous tackle in the box on Sarr. 

