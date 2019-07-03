MLB Teams Best Positioned to Land a Superstar Before the 2019 Trade Deadline

1 of 9

First, here are five teams that were considered but didn't make the cut for various reasons.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers will surely be looking for major upgrades, and there's a decent chance they'll land one or two. However, their weak farm system and bloated payroll leave them vulnerable to getting outbid.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox need relievers above all else, but they could also use a No. 5 starter and perhaps an extra bat. It's too bad they have MLB's worst farm system and that they're already looking at a hefty luxury-tax bill.

Chicago Cubs

Between their farm system and luxury-tax standing, the Cubs are in the same boat as the Red Sox.

Texas Rangers

The upstart Rangers can dig in their heels by addressing a pitching staff that's barely held together. But since they're a retooling club that's only looking at a wild-card berth, they must be protective of what little they have in their No. 29 farm system.

San Diego Padres

The Padres have baseball's best farm system, and they might just put it to use in pursuit of the top-flight starting pitchers they're missing. But since they're only 42-43, those pursuits can and should wait.