Andre Iguodala Reportedly Traded to Heat; Grizzlies Receive Justise Winslow

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala is on the move after being traded to the Miami Heat from the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis will receive 2015 first-round pick Justise Winslow as part of the package in return, according to Wojnarowski.

As part of the trade, Iguodala reportedly will sign a two-year, $30 million extension with the Heat. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Miami holds a team option for the second season (2021-22).

The wing was owed $17.2 million in 2019-20 for the final year of his contract but never reported to Memphis.

Memphis had previously agreed to take on his contract in a trade with the Golden State Warriors following the latter's acquisition of D'Angelo Russell. Per Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies also received a protected first-round pick in the deal.

This represented the end of an era for Iguodala, who had spent six years with Golden State and was a key part of the team's dynasty during this stretch. The squad reached the finals five straight times while winning three titles, and Iguodala earned one Finals MVP award.

In almost every season during this run, he averaged more points per game during the playoffs compared to the regular season. He was often there for clutch plays as well, including his game-sealing three-pointer in Game 2 of the 2019 finals against the Toronto Raptors.

His defense against LeBron James was also invaluable in matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports, he led the Warriors in plus-minus in the finals over the past five years.

Although he was an All-Star earlier in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Iguodala transformed himself into a perfect role player and then some for a championship team.

The 36-year-old also showed he can still make an impact in 2018-19, averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in limited playing time during the regular season before averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the postseason.

It initially seemed as though Memphis would keep him on the roster to make an impact on and off the court.

"Grizzlies are hoping that Iguodala can help their young players that need to learn how to win," David Aldridge of The Athletic reported.

An emergence under Ja Morant kept this hope alive deep into the season.

However, the organization found another interested team while allowing the veteran to move on to a title contender.

While there were likely plenty of options on the open market, Iguodala will now go into the regular season's stretch run as a member of the Heat.



He could be a perfect fit with his new team as a glue player who helps lift the squad to a higher level than we have seen in recent years.