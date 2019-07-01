Marcus Rashford, Manchester United Agree to New 4-Year Contract

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has signed a new contract at Manchester United that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The Red Devils confirmed the news on Monday:

The 21-year-old commented on the new deal:

"Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

"I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level. I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve."

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, labelled Rashford "one of the most talented English players of his generation."

Rashford's previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2020. The Manchester-born striker joined United's youth academy in 2005.

He was handed his senior debut by Louis van Gaal in a UEFA Europa League tie against Midtjylland in 2016, and scored two goals.

He subsequently netted a double on his Premier League debut three days later against Arsenal:

Rashford was in and out of the first team during Jose Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year tenure as manager, but he has established himself as United's first-choice No. 9 under Solskjaer.

Now also an England regular, he has made 170 United appearances and is a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

The news of his commitment to the club will be welcomed by the United faithful, and he will likely have a key role to play next season as the Red Devils aim to break back into the Premier League's top four.