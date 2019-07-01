Julius Randle, Reggie Bullock, Latest Knicks Roster After Missing on KD, Kyrie

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The New York Knicks were among the biggest losers of the early free-agency period, watching as the crosstown Brooklyn Nets agreed to terms with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

The Knicks have since gone to work filling out their roster without signing a max-level star, agreeing to deals with Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson and Reggie Bullock. Here is a look at how the Knicks roster is taking shape after those signings:

PG: Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina

SG: RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Allonzo Trier, Damyean Dotson

SF: Kevin Knox, Ignas Brazdeikis

PF: Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson

C: Mitchell Robinson

New York's decision to sign three players who predominantly play the 4 is odd, though all three could slide to the 5 in certain lineups. It nevertheless seems like a curious use of resources. The Knicks have also not added a point guard behind Smith despite constant rumors they are shopping Ntilikina, their disappointing 2017 lottery pick.

While the short-term deals given to Portis, Gibson and Bullock are fine in a vacuum, they create potential minutes squeezes at the 2 and 4 slots while there are still holes elsewhere on the roster.

Robinson averaged 3.3 fouls last season in 20.6 minutes per game; it's not clear if he can stay out of foul trouble enough to push his minutes into the 30s. The Knicks probably don't want to rely too heavily (or at all) on Brazdeikis during his rookie season, so they'll still need a primary backup behind Knox. It's possible Bullock will wind up playing that role.

Still equipped with more than enough cap space to sign another difference-maker or two, don't be surprised if the Knicks remain active the next couple of days. Guys like TJ McConnell, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Willie Cauley-Stein should be on their radar as they look to make potential bargain signings.