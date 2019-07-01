Adrien Rabiot Undergoes Medical Ahead of Juventus Move

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot is on the verge of a move to Juventus after undergoing a medical with the Serie A champions.

BBC Sport reported on Sunday the French midfielder would complete his move to Juve "in the next 48 hours."

On Monday, Juve confirmed on their Twitter feed he was having his medical:

According to Tancredi Palmeri of beIN Sports, Rabiot is set to become the club's second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo:

His move to Juve will bring an end to a nine-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain, during which he graduated from the youth ranks to the first team and won five Ligue 1 titles.

In 2018-19, though, the 24-year-old did not make a single appearance past December 11 due to a falling out over contract negotiations.

The issues were never resolved, giving Juventus the opportunity to snap Rabiot up for free, continuing an ongoing trend of good business in the free-agent market by the Italian giants:

A move to Juve could provide Rabiot with the perfect opportunity to revitalise his career.

He is an experienced player but still young, and he has huge amounts of talent that can be nurtured by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri:

After eight title wins on the bounce, Juve's target now is to finally win another UEFA Champions League.

They have not been European champions since 1996, but some astute purchases this summer to strengthen the squad around Ronaldo should make them strong contenders in 2019-20.