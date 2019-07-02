The Inside Track on How Tottenham Have Won the Battle to Sign Tanguy Ndombele

MB Media/Getty Images

The test of patience will prove worthwhile for supporters of Tottenham Hotspur.

With no signings made since January 2018, this transfer window provides a change of pace. New faces are arriving to freshen up the Champions League runners-up for a campaign in which they intend to become more serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Leeds winger Jack Clarke was the first of Mauricio Pochettino's targets to land on Tuesday, though he will return to the Championship club on loan for next season. Now, Fulham's versatile left-sided gem Ryan Sessegnon and—most urgently—Lyon powerhouse Tanguy Ndombele are in sight.

A deal for the France international is near completion, with the terms of a transfer from Ligue 1 to the Premier League falling into place.

At an initial £55 million, it will be their highest-ever transfer—eclipsing the £42 million paid for Davinson Sanchez in 2017—and will send out a signal of intent to anyone with doubts about whether this team have genuine ambitions to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool at the summit of English football.

Tottenham's manager has been enjoying a break in Barcelona, resting his body and mind after a season that so nearly ended with European glory.

Pochettino's background work for this summer's transfer window has largely been done—he set off for Spain with faith in the club to land their main targets.

Ndombele is the man Pochettino needs most. It is understood the boss was assured of financial backing in this window, and this is the deal that would cement the club's faith in his project.

Juventus, Manchester City and Man United have been heavily linked with the player, and all genuinely had hope of landing him—but Ndombele decided a month ago that he wants to join Spurs. He has already had detailed briefings on the club's vision and at the end of Lyon's season made a trip to see firsthand the training facility and stadium he would enjoy if he completed a move to Spurs.

Daniel Levy may be a businessman who is cautious over spending significant sums on new signings, but this transfer seems particularly important.

Even before Mousa Dembele completed a move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F in January, Spurs had begun scouring the market for a long-term central-midfield option to replace him. Dembele's performance levels had been good, but the club were looking to the future and knew he could not remain a key part of the lineup if they were to progress and compete at the very top of the game.

Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia, 26, was a serious target for some time, but Tottenham moved onto other options—most of which were younger.

Tottenham's current central players are Harry Winks, 23, Moussa Sissoko, 29, Victor Wanyama, 28, Eric Dier, 25, Dele Alli, 23 and Christian Eriksen, 27. When profiling potential signings, it was felt they would be best to look for a player 24 or under in order to best prepare for the heights they intend to scale over the coming years.

Ndombele, 22, began to catch their attention in the early months of 2018, according to Spurs sources. His performances for Lyon were rated highly by scouts, and after closer analysis on every aspect of his game, he was nailed down as someone the club should actively pursue.

Towards the end of last season, discussions over a deal began. Lyon have always been open to letting him move, but their president Jean-Michel Aulas also made it clear that he was valued at €75 million (£67 million).

Spurs did not have that same outlook initially, valuing him closer to €50 million. But talks continued, and the two clubs have found middle ground—with Dave Hytner of the Guardian reporting first that a fee had been agreed at €62 million plus a further €10 million in add-ons.

This is set to be a significant week for Tottenham because Pochettino hopes to have the majority of his squad set for the first week of pre-season training.

The situation surrounding midfielder Eriksen could yet complicate things, as he still fancies a move and is agitating for Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Eriksen is one of the players that would really benefit from Ndombele's arrival. He has had to take on extra responsibility since Dembele departed Tottenham, and there is a feeling from some inside the club that his role has changed. He has been forced to play deeper and some of the better parts of his game have been affected.

Staff at Tottenham believe Ndombele will bring dynamism, a unique dribbling style and tenacity to the midfield for next season, and the player is said to be excited about the prospect of linking up with Spurs this summer. Talks with Pochettino have convinced him this is a good next step in his career.

He could turn out to be one of the best signings any top club makes this summer.