Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos Wants Game Time, Will 'Think About the Future Later'

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos has not yet thought about his Real Madrid future but said he wants to play more often.

The midfielder spoke after helping Spain beat Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Under-21 European Championship on Sunday.

Per EFE (h/t Marca), he said:

"I'm not the same person when I don't play, I have no confidence.

"I've played every minute here, and when I play, I'm confident and I [am able to] perform.

"Now I have to disconnect, recharge my batteries and we'll think about the future later."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder Right Arrow Icon

Ceballos made 34 appearances in all competitions last season and started just 19 times.

Under Zinedine Zidane, he played just once in Real's last nine La Liga matches.

The 22-year-old was signed in 2017 on the back of being named player of the tournament at the previous under-21 competition.

He stood out again at the tournament this year:

Football writer Lars Pollmann cannot understand why Zidane does not use him more:

The Spaniard is a technically gifted and dynamic midfielder, who excels in using his skills on the ball to drive his side forward through the middle of the park.

He's creative, too, and can pick out team-mates well in the final third.

Ceballos offers something different to Zidane's preferred midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

ESPN's David Cartlidge expects him to go on a lengthy loan spell away from Madrid:

Ceballos' performances this summer are a reminder that he's ready to contribute much more with Los Blancos, but since a more significant role does not appear forthcoming under Zidane, a loan might be the best option.

He'll have a better chance of earning the playing time he desires elsewhere, but there will remain the possibility that he could yet return to Real and play a key role further down the line.