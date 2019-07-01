Pros and Cons of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Taking over WWE Raw and SmackDown

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE shocked the world when it announced Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would be returning to the company to run Raw and SmackDown, respectively.

Heyman has been working with WWE for years as Brock Lesnar's manager, but he hasn't served in a creative role since 2006.

As for Bischoff, his last appearance as a contracted talent happened at the Raw 15th anniversary show in 2007. He has appeared since then at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2017 to induct Diamond Dallas Page and at the Raw 25th anniversary show on January 22, 2018.

The last time Bischoff worked for a wrestling promotion in a creative capacity was in 2014 when he was still with TNA.

These are two of the most successful and controversial men in the business. Let's take a look at the pros and cons of bringing them back into the fold.