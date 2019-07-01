NBA Rumors: Free Agent JaVale McGee to Meet with Pistons on Monday

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are set to meet with free-agent center JaVale McGee on Monday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

McGee spent the past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 75 games while setting a career high with an average of 12.0 points per game. He also added 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game during his lone year with the team.

He finished with 5.9 win shares last season, second on the Lakers to only LeBron James, per Basketball Reference.

In the previous two seasons, the center was a key reserve for the Golden State Warriors while winning back-to-back NBA titles. He only averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in this stretch, but he made up for it with team success.

Overall, the 31-year-old has played for six different organizations in his 11-year NBA career.

The free agent brings with him a wealth of experience as well as being able to provide rebounding, inside scoring and elite rim protection.

The question is how he fits with the Pistons, a team that already has Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin in the post. Thon Maker is also under contract, while the organization selected forward Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick in the draft.

Unless Detroit plans to make other moves, there might not be enough playing time for McGee to justify what could be a lofty contract.