NBA Rumors: Free Agent JaVale McGee to Meet with Pistons on Monday

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: JaVale McGee (7) of the Los Angeles Lakers goes for the dunk during a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are set to meet with free-agent center JaVale McGee on Monday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

McGee spent the past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 75 games while setting a career high with an average of 12.0 points per game. He also added 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game during his lone year with the team.

He finished with 5.9 win shares last season, second on the Lakers to only LeBron James, per Basketball Reference.

In the previous two seasons, the center was a key reserve for the Golden State Warriors while winning back-to-back NBA titles. He only averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in this stretch, but he made up for it with team success.

Overall, the 31-year-old has played for six different organizations in his 11-year NBA career.

The free agent brings with him a wealth of experience as well as being able to provide rebounding, inside scoring and elite rim protection.

The question is how he fits with the Pistons, a team that already has Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin in the post. Thon Maker is also under contract, while the organization selected forward Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick in the draft.

Unless Detroit plans to make other moves, there might not be enough playing time for McGee to justify what could be a lofty contract.

Related

    What Nets Move Means for KD's Legacy

    Durant's 3rd chapter is a chance to build his own empire in Brooklyn

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Nets Move Means for KD's Legacy

    Durant's 3rd chapter is a chance to build his own empire in Brooklyn

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nuggets Give Murray Max Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nuggets Give Murray Max Deal

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Iguodala Traded to Grizzlies

    Warriors send Andre Iguodala and future pick to Memphis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Iguodala Traded to Grizzlies

    Warriors send Andre Iguodala and future pick to Memphis

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dubs Trade for D-Lo 🚨

    💰Warriors give Russell 4-yr, $117 million max

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dubs Trade for D-Lo 🚨

    💰Warriors give Russell 4-yr, $117 million max

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report