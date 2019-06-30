Warriors Reportedly Trade Andre Iguodala and Draft Pick to Grizzlies

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala, a cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, is being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Dubs are reportedly sending a first-round pick to the Grizzlies that is protected through picks one through four in 2024, protected No. 1 overall in 2025 and unprotected in 2026.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic further clarified that the Warriors are trading just one first-round pick, not three.

Iguodala, who joined the Warriors in 2013, has been part of five Western Conference title winners and three NBA championship teams for Golden State. The 35-year-old guard/forward averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.2 minutes last year.

Wojnarowski hinted at a possible Iguodala exodus after reporting that the Warriors and Brooklyn Nets agreed to a sign-and-trade deal for point guard D'Angelo Russell, landing him in the Bay Area for four years and $117 million.

That trade has reportedly occurred, helping pave the way for Russell's Golden State arrival.

Although Iguodala is now a Grizzly, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that he could eventually return to California, albeit farther south.

"Iguodala is a former Rob Pelinka client," Shelburne tweeted. "If his stay in Memphis is short, don’t be surprised to see [Los Angeles Lakers] get involved."

Pelinka is the Lakers' general manager and a former agent.

Iguodala was a jack-of-all-trades for the Warriors, capable of defending guards and forwards and playing anywhere from point guard to a stretch 4 on offense. He was arguably the Warriors' best player in the 2015 NBA Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

He's a tremendous loss on and off the court on a Warriors team that should see more exits.

NBA salary cap guru Nate Duncan explained that Golden State only has $18.2 million for nine roster spots post-Russell deal. He further clarified that means players such as Kevon Looney, DeMarcus Cousins, Quinn Cook and possibly Jordan Bell would be making their departures from the Bay Area.

Ultimately, the Warriors will have a much different look next season, especially with Klay Thompson recovering from a torn ACL that should keep him out for an extended period of time.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic listed out the current roster: Steph Curry, Thompson, Russell, Draymond Green, Alfonzo McKinnie, Jacob Evans, Damian Jones, Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall, Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham and Alen Smailagic.

Some rather significant parts are still around in Curry and Green, but as of now, the Warriors will likely be hard-pressed to return to the NBA Finals for the sixth straight season.