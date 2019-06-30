Report: Kawhi Leonard Free-Agency Meetings to 'Ramp Up' in Next Few Days

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard speaks to reporters before a team practice in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The Raptors are scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Although many top players agreed to deals as soon as NBA free agency opened Sunday, Kawhi Leonard appears ready to take his time.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Kawhi Leonard won't take any meetings Sunday and will "ramp up the process over next couple days."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Leonard is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers, who would pitch him on becoming their third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

According to Stephen A. Smith, Leonard requested that only president Jeanie Buss and former president Magic Johnson attend the meeting, but Johnson isn't allowed to participate in an official meeting. He did speak to both the star forward and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Chris Broussard of Fox Sports reported Leonard is the "Lakers' to lose."

Still, it appears the All-Star is going to be deliberate in his decision-making process.

In addition to the Lakers, Leonard is also considering the Los Angeles Clippers and a possible return to the Toronto Raptors, where he just won an NBA title.

While every team would love a player of this caliber, there is also risk as this process plays out.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Clippers are going to likely wait on his decision before completing any other moves in free agency. The Lakers will also remain conservative in their approach with limited cap space.

Whichever teams aren't able to land Leonard will be sorry for missing out on a number of other top players.

