Bucks Rumors: George Hill Agrees to Re-Sign on 3-Year, $29M Contract

George Hill's journey into free agency didn't last long before the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to bring back the veteran point guard.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Hill agreed to a three-year deal worth $29 million to stay in Milwaukee.

The Bucks waived Hill prior to the start of free agency in a cost-saving maneuver. His previous deal was worth $18 million for 2019-20 but included just $1 million in guaranteed money.

That move helped Milwaukee reach agreements with two of its key free agents. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Khris Middleton will re-sign for $178 million over five years.

Wojnarowski also reported the Bucks will give Brook Lopez a four-year, $52 million deal.

Keeping Hill was likely a priority for Milwaukee after Malcolm Brogdon moved to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade agreement, per Wojnarowski.

Hill, 33, had a solid 2018-19 season split between the Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 47 games off the bench after Milwaukee acquired him in December.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer now has options with his backcourt heading into next season. Hill and Eric Bledsoe could both start, or Hill could be used off the bench with Sterling Brown moving into the starting lineup.