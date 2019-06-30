Clint Capela Trade Rumors: Kings Linked to Deal If Jimmy Butler Joins Rockets

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings have some contingency plans in place as they seek to bolster the center position in free agency this summer, and one of them reportedly is Houston Rockets center Clint Capela.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, "Sacramento is one of the secured scenarios for Houston's Capela if Jimmy Butler decides to come Houston's way (the Rockets have more than one; highest bidder wins)."

However, Amick also reported that the team is eyeing up free agent center Dewayne Dedmon. And Marc Stein of the New York Times reported earlier on Sunday that the Kings "'Definitely' have significant interest in Al Horford, according to sources briefed on Sacramento's thinking—and have the cap space to pay Al the reported four-year deal worth in excess of $100 million circulating for the past week."

Amick also reported that Sacramento has "significant interest" in Horford and "plans to make a massive offer," though added that the Kings are "under the impression he's likely heading elsewhere."

