Forecasting the Biggest Storylines Heading into WWE SummerSlam 2019

Forecasting the Biggest Storylines Heading into WWE SummerSlam 2019July 6, 2019
Although WWE fans still have Extreme Rules to look forward to ahead of SummerSlam in six more weeks, the lineup for the biggest party of the summer is shaping up to be a memorable one based off what has transpired on WWE TV lately.
WWE has already begun to plant seeds on SmackDown Live and Raw for what we'll likely see go down in Toronto next month. The product has been devoid of genuine excitement for so long now that it will fun to see what kind of card the company can come up with for their August extravaganza.
For starters, the title defenses Universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston are currently scheduled to have at Extreme Rules feel like filler on paper. That said, one if not both of them could be involved in a marquee match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam if Mr. Money in the Bank has anything to say about it.
Furthermore, both brands are bound to be shaken up in a significant way in the weeks to come with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff taking the creative reins of Raw and SmackDown, respectively. That could heavily impact what WWE has on tap for SummerSlam and the storylines that are expected to play out leading into the anticipated event.
Regardless of what goes down, it's rare for WWE to deliver an installment of SummerSlam that underwhelms, and thus the 2019 edition should be no exception. With the pay-per-view quickly approaching, it's only appropriate we take the time to predict what feuds and angles will generate the most amount of buzz before the hottest show of the summer.
Brock Lesnar Hot on the Heels of Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston
Not only did Brock Lesnar shock the world when he won the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in mid-May, he also put a massive target on the back of both Universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston.
The Beast Incarnate has yet to officially decide which world championship he'd like to cash in his contract for, but that has made his hunt for the gold that much more exciting. In this case, his infrequent appearances are perfect because fans never know when he'll pop up next with his opportunistic briefcase in tow.
Lesnar was last seen at June's Super ShowDown pay-per-view, enduring a brutal beatdown at the hands of Rollins. He had his chance to take Rollins' championship days earlier on Raw but refused for whatever reason, so it's clear they still have unfinished business and that their rivalry will be revisited sooner rather than later.
Rollins will (hopefully) be wrapping up his current feud with Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules, so it'd make sense for he and Lesnar to face off in a WrestleMania rematch at SummerSlam. Then again, Kingston would be a logical opponent for Lesnar at SummerSlam as well seeing as how Kingston has overcome every obstacle put in front of him up to this point.
SummerSlam has a history of featuring memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins (see: 2011, 2013), so look for Lesnar to play an important role at the event. It's entirely possible he trades in his briefcase for a title shot before then, but all roads should lead to him battling either Rollins or Kingston on August 11.
Bray Wyatt's Anticipated Return Draws Near
Since April, Bray Wyatt has been one of the best parts of Raw through his weekly Firefly Fun House segments. Fans never know what to expect from The Eater of Worlds whenever a new episode airs, which is what has made his creepy show all the more exciting.
As compelling as the Firefly Fun House has been, there has to come a time where Wyatt returns to Raw. He hasn't made a formal appearance on the flagship show since August 2018 and would be welcomed back by the WWE Universe with open arms.
How Wyatt will be reintroduced by WWE Creative, however, remains a mystery. It's worth noting that the Firefly Fun House hasn't been seen on SmackDown Live or Raw in over two weeks, and instead, his furry friends from the show have been popping up at random in backstage segments.
SummerSlam season would be as good of a time as any for him to resurface on WWE TV and make an impact. With AJ Styles recently turning heel, Wyatt returning as a fan favorite and targeting a top heel on Raw roster may not be far-fetched.
Here's hoping WWE actually has a plan in place for Wyatt this time around and don't bring him back in anything less than a prominent role. For all the buzz the Firefly Fun House has generated, he deserves that much.
AJ Styles Turns a New Leaf with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
After this week's edition of Raw, The Club is officially back in full force and seemingly stronger (and more dangerous) than ever.
Reuniting the trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson was one of the smartest things WWE could have done. All three of them are better off together considering how disappointing their first half of 2019 was.
If Monday night was any indication, it appears Styles will be gunning for Ricochet's United States Championship for the foreseeable future. That will be a fun feud if stretches all the way to SummerSlam, but even if it doesn't, that means the rest of the Raw roster will be forced to feel their wrath instead.
On the off chance that Seth Rollins doesn't defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in Toronto, Styles stepping up to the plate in Lesnar's place would be a blast. Their original encounter at May's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was tremendous and fans have been clamoring for a rematch ever since.
There aren't a ton of reasons to tune into Raw nowadays, but The Club comes close to leading that list with what they bring to the table. A change in character was long overdue for The Phenomenal One and now no one is safe from the path of destruction he, Gallows and Anderson are bound to bring to the flagship show this summer.
The Inevitable End to Shane McMahon's Reign of Terror
Shane McMahon has been taking up far too much television time in WWE since WrestleMania 35, but surely it has to be leading somewhere.
He has been positioned as the top heel on both Raw and SmackDown Live, having defeated The Miz and Roman Reigns on multiple occasions in recent months. He might have finally met his match in The Undertaker, who he'll be doing battle with in a tag team match at Extreme Rules, but it's doubtful that'll be the end of Shane's reign of terror.
Someone who has been a massive thorn in Shane's side this year should give him his comeuppance around SummerSlam time. Miz is the first Superstar that comes to mind, if only because he has lost to Shane more than anyone and would benefit greatly from being the one to put him in his place.
Reigns would be a logical candidate, seeing as how Shane has made life miserable for him as of late. Last but not least, there's Drew McIntyre, who could betray the McMahon family scion and embark on a babyface run from there.
No matter who eventually silences Shane, it's safe to say that the end is nigh for his reign of terror. After SummerSlam has come and gone, he should no longer be a regular on WWE programming as much as he has been for the past three years.
Kevin Owens Embarks on a Babyface Run
Drew McIntyre turning face in the not-so-distant future is merely speculation at this point, but Kevin Owens' status as a fan favorite was all but confirmed on Tuesday's SmackDown Live when he betrayed Dolph Ziggler at the end of the episode.
Earlier in the night, Owens labeled Ziggler a complainer, much to the delight of those in attendance. It's worth noting that he solidified his split from the former Intercontinental and United States champion by hitting him with a Stunner, a signature move that never ceases to elicit a positive reaction from fans.
Truth be told, the audience was already beginning to embrace Owens, so his face turn was only inevitable. He spent the first few months of 2019 as an anti-hero before returning to his roots as a heel because WWE champion Kofi Kingston needed someone to work with following WrestleMania 35.
The focus should be less on his apparent feud with Ziggler (which shouldn't be for the long-term) and more on what he can do in this role. It's a welcome change of pace for him and it will be exciting to see how willing he will be to switch up his character and to what extent.
After spinning his wheels for the last year, Owens is on the cusp of greatness as a newly-turned face. Whether he's facing Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Andrade or another notable name at SummerSlam, he should be slotted higher up on the SummerSlam card to ensure that he kicks off the latest chapter of his career on a high note.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.