Forecasting the Biggest Storylines Heading into WWE SummerSlam 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although WWE fans still have Extreme Rules to look forward to ahead of SummerSlam in six more weeks, the lineup for the biggest party of the summer is shaping up to be a memorable one based off what has transpired on WWE TV lately.

WWE has already begun to plant seeds on SmackDown Live and Raw for what we'll likely see go down in Toronto next month. The product has been devoid of genuine excitement for so long now that it will fun to see what kind of card the company can come up with for their August extravaganza.

For starters, the title defenses Universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston are currently scheduled to have at Extreme Rules feel like filler on paper. That said, one if not both of them could be involved in a marquee match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam if Mr. Money in the Bank has anything to say about it.

Furthermore, both brands are bound to be shaken up in a significant way in the weeks to come with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff taking the creative reins of Raw and SmackDown, respectively. That could heavily impact what WWE has on tap for SummerSlam and the storylines that are expected to play out leading into the anticipated event.

Regardless of what goes down, it's rare for WWE to deliver an installment of SummerSlam that underwhelms, and thus the 2019 edition should be no exception. With the pay-per-view quickly approaching, it's only appropriate we take the time to predict what feuds and angles will generate the most amount of buzz before the hottest show of the summer.