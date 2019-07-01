Brazil vs. Argentina: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Brazil host rivals Argentina in the semi-final of the 2019 Copa America in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday. The Selecao are favourites with the oddsmakers, despite La Albiceleste showing signs of life recently.

Argentina reached the last four courtesy of a fine 2-0 win over Venezuela in the quarter-final. Key names such as Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Real Betis schemer Giovani Lo Celso offered timely reminders of their quality.

However, coach Lionel Scaloni needs to find ways to get Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi more involved.

While Argentina were comfortable in the last eight, Brazil needed a penalty shootout to overcome Paraguay.

Even so, the team are loaded with match-winners in the final third, particularly Premier League strikers Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus.

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time, 1:30 a.m. BST (Wednesday), 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports



Live Stream: Premier Player, ESPN+

Odds

Brazil: 22-25

Argentina: 9-2

Draw: 5-2

Odds per Oddschecker

Brazil were held at bay by Paraguay, but it's difficult to imagine the Selecao failing to score from open play in a second-straight knockout tie. Aside from Firmino and Jesus, there is ample ingenuity in midfield thanks to Barca duo Philippe Coutinho and Arthur Melo.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Napoli playmaker Allan is another astute technician comfortable on the ball and capable of both keeping possession and creating chances. His presence means Brazil should win the midfield battle, even though Argentina can rely on Paris Saint-Germain holding player Leandro Paredes and Lo Celso, who netted the second goal in the last eight.

Argentina may have to play a more direct game to get Aguero and Messi involved early and often. It was Aguero who provided inspiration against Venezuela, helping to create both goals with his movement and willingness to take on shots.

Aguero delivered, but the onus is on Messi to do the same after Reuters' Richard Martin (h/t The Independent) said he "looked rusty, slow and the least likely to conjure up a moment of magic."

CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

Getting Messi the space to run Brazil ragged may require moving him out of a supporting central role and on to the right flank. He'd have the room to run at a marker one-on-one and cut inside on to his left foot.

If Messi continues to struggle, Brazil's strength in depth up top will be enough to see the hosts through.