Jon Moxley Erases His 'PG Era' and 4 Biggest Takeaways of AEW Fyter Fest 2019

3 of 5

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cody got a reaction, to say the least.

After his match with Darby Allin, Cody was on the receiving end of a chair headshot from Shawn Spears. He was a bloody mess, seemed concussed and the announcers kept throwing down CTE mentions as plenty of talent from backstage helped him leave the ring.

Rest assured the headshot is proving to be incredibly controversial in the wrestling landscape and beyond all over the internet, and it will be for months to come. We don't need to go into the droves of examples in wrestling, NFL and beyond when it comes to the repercussions of these sorts of moves.

AEW founder and president Tony Khan talked with the media after the event about it (h/t Cageside Seat's Geno Mrosko): "Call the doctor immediately. It's obviously really regrettable what happened. I don't know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened, but we had taken precautions in this situation, in that specific situation, and a doctor was available."

The silver lining here? This seems like it was a mistake. Not only did Cody seem unprepared for the shot and didn't get his hands up, slow-motion replays show the chair whipping around the back of his head and doing the real damage. That doesn't make it any better, of course—but accidents happen in pro wrestling, and AEW can use this as a teaching moment by weaving it into the storyline and outright banning chair shots to the head.

Again, injuries are never good. But they do happen, intentionally or not (remember Brock Lesnar busting Randy Orton open with repeated elbows to the head for some reason?). And in this instance, AEW can better itself from it quickly.