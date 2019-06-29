Cubs' Pedro Strop After Altercation: 'It's No Secret' Yasiel Puig Is 'Stupid'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 30, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 29: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Cincinnati Reds is restrained after being hit by a pitch from Pedro Strop #46 of the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park on June 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cubs won 6-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Saturday's MLB slate featured fireworks on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, starting with the New York Yankees beating the Boston Red Sox 17-13 in an MLB London Series game that featured six home runs and 37 hits.

There were fireworks of an entirely different kind stateside in the Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds game.

Benches cleared after Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop plunked Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig with an eighth-inning pitch:

After the game, Strop made his feelings loud and clear about Puig:

Puig wasn't interested in discussing the topic and looked toward the series' rubber match on Sunday:

Neither player was ejected, but Reds manager David Bell was after arguing with home-plate umpire Mark Wegner over infielder Jose Peraza being hit one inning later.

Bell provided his takes postgame:

Cincinnati hosts Chicago in the series finale on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

