Cubs' Pedro Strop After Altercation: 'It's No Secret' Yasiel Puig Is 'Stupid'June 30, 2019
Saturday's MLB slate featured fireworks on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, starting with the New York Yankees beating the Boston Red Sox 17-13 in an MLB London Series game that featured six home runs and 37 hits.
There were fireworks of an entirely different kind stateside in the Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds game.
Benches cleared after Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop plunked Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig with an eighth-inning pitch:
FOX Sports Ohio @FOXSportsOH
Hitting Yasiel Puig in the batter's box? Not a great idea. https://t.co/IaeeuSvqy1
After the game, Strop made his feelings loud and clear about Puig:
Jordan Bastian @MLBastian
Pedro Strop was confused as to why Yasiel Puig got angry: “It’s no secret, he’s stupid. He’s stupid as (expletive). Nothing against him, he’s just stupid.”
Puig wasn't interested in discussing the topic and looked toward the series' rubber match on Sunday:
FOX Sports Ohio @FOXSportsOH
Following a war of words with Pedro Strop after being hit by a pitch, Yasiel Puig reacts to the situation and says his focus is on the @Reds winning the series tomorrow. https://t.co/xkFcIQqz7H
Neither player was ejected, but Reds manager David Bell was after arguing with home-plate umpire Mark Wegner over infielder Jose Peraza being hit one inning later.
FOX Sports Ohio @FOXSportsOH
David Bell was ejected from the game in the 9th inning. https://t.co/llOMWW67Ww
Bell provided his takes postgame:
FOX Sports Ohio @FOXSportsOH
Both benches were warned following the Puig/Strop incident so David Bell says he went out to question the Umpire after Peraza was hit... his response? He didn’t think the HBP was intentional. https://t.co/nc7D06R4tx
Cincinnati hosts Chicago in the series finale on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET.
