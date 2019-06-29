Celtics UFA, RFA Roster News, Rumors Entering 2019 NBA Free Agency

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

With free agency officially opening Sunday, the Boston Celtics set the table by deciding on whether to tender their players heading for restricted free agency.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Boston gave Terry Rozier a qualifying offer for 2019-20, which allows the Celtics to match any offer sheet he receives from another team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Boston also extended the qualifying offer to Daniel Theis but will allow Brad Wanamaker to become an unrestricted free agent. None of P.J. Dozier, Jonathan Gibson and R.J. Hunter got a qualifying offer either, per Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith.

