TMZ: Rockets' James Harden Issued Ticket by Police While Riding Scooter in China

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

James Harden can drive into the paint as well as anybody in the NBA, but the Houston Rockets star is apparently still learning how to drive in China.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Chinese police gave Harden a ticket in Shanghai. The 2018 MVP's alleged infraction is unclear, but he was riding a scooter through the city when he was pulled over.

