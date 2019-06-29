TMZ: Rockets' James Harden Issued Ticket by Police While Riding Scooter in China

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 10: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets speaks to the media after Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

James Harden can drive into the paint as well as anybody in the NBA, but the Houston Rockets star is apparently still learning how to drive in China.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Chinese police gave Harden a ticket in Shanghai. The 2018 MVP's alleged infraction is unclear, but he was riding a scooter through the city when he was pulled over.

       

