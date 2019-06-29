Warriors Rumors: Quinn Cook to Receive Qualifying Offer; Will Be Restricted FA

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are keeping themselves in the market to retain Quinn Cook when free agency opens Sunday.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Golden State is extending a qualifying offer to Cook, making him a restricted free agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.