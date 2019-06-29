Warriors Rumors: Quinn Cook to Receive Qualifying Offer; Will Be Restricted FA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacer during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are keeping themselves in the market to retain Quinn Cook when free agency opens Sunday.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Golden State is extending a qualifying offer to Cook, making him a restricted free agent.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

