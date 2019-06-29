Malcolm Brogdon Rumors: Teams Concerned Bucks RFA Will Reinjure Foot

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks' chances of retaining restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon could be helped by the plantar fascia tear he suffered in March.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, some of the teams interested in Brogdon have concerns he will reinjure his right foot. 

Brogdon suffered the injury during a March 15 win over the Miami Heat. He missed the final 13 games of the regular season and first eight playoff games before returning May 8.

The plantar fascia tear came as Brogdon had been dealing with pain in his foot for weeks before it happened.

"It would get sore and get irritated probably a few weeks before the injury happened, and then it basically just tore, which is the best thing for it," Brogdon told Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "It sort of heals and cures the plantar fasciitis."

Lowe listed the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers as potential suitors.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on June 20 that Brogdon's offer sheet could "be worth as much as $17, $18, maybe even $20 million a season."

Durability has been a problem for Brogdon over the past two seasons, as the 26-year-old missed 30 straight games in 2017-18 with a partially torn left quadriceps tendon.

Milwaukee only has $17.25 million in cap space and has Brogdon, Middleton, Brook Lopez and Nikola Mirotic hitting the market.

Brogdon has leverage coming off the best season of his career; he averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and shot 50.5 percent from the field (42.6 percent from three).

