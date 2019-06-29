TMZ: WWE Ref Charles Robinson Says $55K of Memorabilia Stolen in Storage Heist

Source: WWE.com

Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson was the victim of a robbery that resulted in $55,000 worth of memorabilia being stolen.

Per TMZ Sports, Robinson discovered his storage unit in Charlotte had been broken into and everything had been taken.

"I was really shocked when I opened the storage unit door and noticed that the place was a mess and stuff was missing," Robinson told Joe Marusak of the Charlotte Observer. "I seriously felt like it was a nightmare, and once I realized this was really happening, I felt sick to my stomach. Then I got angry once I didn't get any assistance from the storage company."

Items in the unit include Evel Knievel stunt cycle toys, Chucky dolls, Friday the 13th action figures and Planet of the Apes lunchboxes.

Marusak noted the most expensive items were a collection of Fangoria magazines worth $5,000 and a Jaws statue worth $2,374.

Robinson filed a police report after finding the unit was robbed May 28, and they may have discovered a lead Thursday night when the Jaws statue popped up on eBay and the seller immediately removed it after Robinson put in a $1,000 bid.

Nicknamed Little Naitch after his idol Ric Flair, Robinson has been with WWE as a referee since 2001. He previously worked for WCW from 1997 to 2001.