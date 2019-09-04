Nuggets Rumors: Bol Bol Agrees to 2-Way Rookie Contract

Elsa/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets and center Bol Bol reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday on a rookie contract.



Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting it was a two-way NBA deal.

Bol, the son of former NBA star Manute Bol, endured one of the biggest slides in the 2019 NBA draft before the Miami Heat selected him in the second round with the 44th overall pick. Miami proceeded to trade his draft rights to the Nuggets.

"The wait is over," he told ESPN's Maria Taylor after the June 20 event at the Barclays Center in New York City. "I just want to prove everyone wrong and come out and be the best player I can be."

The 19-year-old Sudan native possessed one of the draft class' most intriguing skill sets with a 7'2'' frame, athleticism and the ability to knock down outside shots. Durability is a concern, however, as he made just nine appearances for Oregon as a freshman before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Bol's upside was on full display in his limited playing time for the Ducks. He averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 56.1 percent from the field, including 52 percent from three-point range, in nearly 30 minutes per game.

At 208 pounds, it's unclear exactly what role he's going to play in the NBA, though.

Offensively, he'll likely play as a stretch 4 to maximize his outside-shooting ability, especially since he doesn't yet feature the strength to dominate in the paint.

Bol's defensive duties are trickier to predict. His size and shot-blocking prowess are ideal for a low-post presence, but the lack of pure power would be an issue against traditional centers. Trying to add more weight and muscle will be a key part of the development process.

Then there's the issue of staying healthy. Seven-footers with foot problems in their past are always a risky investment, which is likely the main reason he failed the crack the draft's first round.

Ultimately, Bol possesses a long-term upside that matches or exceeds anyone drafted outside this year's top 10, but a lot of things must go right for him to reach his full potential. At worst, he should become a matchup problem off the bench for the Nuggets in the coming years.