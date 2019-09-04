Nuggets Rumors: Bol Bol Agrees to 2-Way Rookie Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Bol Bol #1 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the Syracuse Orange during the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2018 in New York City.The Oregon Ducks defeated the Syracuse Orange 80-65. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets and center Bol Bol reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday on a rookie contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting it was a two-way NBA deal.

Bol, the son of former NBA star Manute Bol, endured one of the biggest slides in the 2019 NBA draft before the Miami Heat selected him in the second round with the 44th overall pick. Miami proceeded to trade his draft rights to the Nuggets.

"The wait is over," he told ESPN's Maria Taylor after the June 20 event at the Barclays Center in New York City. "I just want to prove everyone wrong and come out and be the best player I can be."

The 19-year-old Sudan native possessed one of the draft class' most intriguing skill sets with a 7'2'' frame, athleticism and the ability to knock down outside shots. Durability is a concern, however, as he made just nine appearances for Oregon as a freshman before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Bol's upside was on full display in his limited playing time for the Ducks. He averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 56.1 percent from the field, including 52 percent from three-point range, in nearly 30 minutes per game.

At 208 pounds, it's unclear exactly what role he's going to play in the NBA, though.

Offensively, he'll likely play as a stretch 4 to maximize his outside-shooting ability, especially since he doesn't yet feature the strength to dominate in the paint.

Bol's defensive duties are trickier to predict. His size and shot-blocking prowess are ideal for a low-post presence, but the lack of pure power would be an issue against traditional centers. Trying to add more weight and muscle will be a key part of the development process.

Then there's the issue of staying healthy. Seven-footers with foot problems in their past are always a risky investment, which is likely the main reason he failed the crack the draft's first round.

Ultimately, Bol possesses a long-term upside that matches or exceeds anyone drafted outside this year's top 10, but a lot of things must go right for him to reach his full potential. At worst, he should become a matchup problem off the bench for the Nuggets in the coming years.

Related

    For Nuggets Fans This Is Uncharted Territory

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    For Nuggets Fans This Is Uncharted Territory

    Denver Stiffs
    via Denver Stiffs

    Results from Wednesday's FIBA Action

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Results from Wednesday's FIBA Action

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA 2K20 Player Ratings for Stars at Each Position

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA 2K20 Player Ratings for Stars at Each Position

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wizards Have Still Not Made Beal Available in Talks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wizards Have Still Not Made Beal Available in Talks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report