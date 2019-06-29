Wimbledon 2019: Schedule, Dates, Times, Live Stream and Predictions

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed in the men's draw for Wimbledon 2019 and will go in search of his fifth victory at the All England Club in London.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is seeded second and warmed-up for the tournament by winning a record-extending 10th title on the grass courts at Halle.

Third seed Rafael Nadal is also in contention and arrives fresh from winning a 12th French Open title, while rising stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime will be aiming to make an impact at SW19.

The women's draw looks to be wide open and is packed full of talent. Australia's Ashleigh Barty is the top seed after winning her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland-Garros in June.

U.S. and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is ranked at No. 2, while Karolina Pliskova is next on the list and seven-time champion Serena Williams is seeded 11th.

Wimbledon Schedule

Date: The tournament will start on Monday. The women's final takes place on Saturday, July 13, with the men's final on Sunday, July 14. The full schedule is available from the tournament's official website.

Time: Play is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. BST/7 a.m ET on outside courts and at 1 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET on Centre Court and No.1 Court.

TV Info: BBC (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Men's Draw

Djokovic missed the chance to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time by losing to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals of the 2019 French Open, but he still looks the man to beat at Wimbledon.

Thiem's victory over Djokovic ended a 26-match winning streak at Grand Slams for the Serb, and he faces a tricky opening match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 35-year-old reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2012 and also beat Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells in March in straight sets.

Here is a look at Djokovic's projected route to the final:

A final against Federer would certainly thrill the crowds. The 37-year-old is at his best on the grass and looked in great shape at Halle:

The Swiss star's last Wimbledon win came in 2017, and he will surely want to make amends for his quarter-final exit last year when he threw away a two-set lead and lost in five sets to South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Meanwhile, the draw has not been kind to Nadal, who is seeking a third Wimbledon title. The Spaniard opens up against Japan's Yuichi Sugita but could face the unpredictable Nick Kyrgios in the next round.

The outspoken Australian has been critical of Nadal in the past:

Nadal could also potentially face former runner-up Marin Cilic in the fourth round. The Croat beat Nadal at Hurlingham Club but tipped him for success at Wimbledon after the match:

The third seed was beaten in five sets by Djokovic in an epic semi-final at the tournament last year, and it is difficult to look past the Serb repeating his success again and retaining his title.

Prediction: Djokovic to win

Women's Draw

NIC BOTHMA/Getty Images

The women's draw sees a whole host of top players in contention to lift the title. Defending champion Angelique Kerber is seeded fifth, but she has looked sharp on her way to making the final at Eastbourne.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams will continue her quest to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at Wimbledon, but she has not played since being knocked out of the French Open by Sofia Kenin in the third round.

There is no doubting Williams' quality, but a lack of match practice may harm her hopes. The former world No. 1 has also been drawn in a tough section:

Top seed Barty showed her quality by winning the French Open but has never been past the third round at Wimbledon and is in the same section of the draw:

However, the Australian has been in great form in 2019 and will take some beating:

Second seed Naomi Osaka is in the other half of the draw but faces a tough opener against Yulia Putintseva.

The Kazakh player beat Osaka in straight sets at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham ahead of the tournament.

If Osaka comes safely through her first round match, she could still come up against Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova.

Third seed Pliskova has been in good form on grass ahead of the tournament:

The 27-year-old is yet to win a major title and has not been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but has the serve and the power to go all the way at SW19.

Prediction: Pliskova to win her first Grand Slam